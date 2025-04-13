Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.3% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

