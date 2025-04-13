Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Corpay worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corpay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,702,000 after purchasing an additional 120,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after buying an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,962,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corpay Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

