Covestor Ltd Acquires 310 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,815,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after buying an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1,453.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 953,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after buying an additional 892,391 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Celanese by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 423,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.