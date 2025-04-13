Covestor Ltd Buys 370 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Xylem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Xylem by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $40,444,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

