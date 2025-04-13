Covestor Ltd Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $544,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $269.90 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

