Covestor Ltd Has $98,000 Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.