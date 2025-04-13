Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 83.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

