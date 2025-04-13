Covestor Ltd Sells 717 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 399,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

NYSE PFGC opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

