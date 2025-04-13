Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Credicorp worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Credicorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $177.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.58.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

