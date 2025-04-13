CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

