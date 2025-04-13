Crux Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

