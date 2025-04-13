Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.88 and last traded at $91.05. 720,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,304,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.43, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,289,676.49. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,672 shares of company stock worth $63,344,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $52,248,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Datadog by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.