Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.43. 200,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,476,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $590.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

