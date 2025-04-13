Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

DIV opened at C$2.73 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.62.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

