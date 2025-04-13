Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.9 %

DEI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEI

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.