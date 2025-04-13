Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,324 in the last ninety days. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

