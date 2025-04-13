DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in DT Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

