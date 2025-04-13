Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 31049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPMLF. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

