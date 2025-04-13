DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.88. DURECT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

