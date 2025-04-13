Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Eaton by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.36 and a 200-day moving average of $327.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.