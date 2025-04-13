Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

