Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.35. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 182,899 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

