Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Elastic
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
Institutional Trading of Elastic
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elastic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,323,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 138.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Trading Up 1.2 %
Elastic stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.19.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.