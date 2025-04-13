Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elastic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,323,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 138.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 1.2 %

Elastic stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.