Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $82,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $837.05 and a 200-day moving average of $823.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.