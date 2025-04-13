Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.55 and its 200 day moving average is $536.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

