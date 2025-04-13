Elm Partners Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 256.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,559 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHB opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

