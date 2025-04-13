Elm Partners Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after buying an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

