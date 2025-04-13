Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

