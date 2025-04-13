Elm Partners Management LLC Takes $10.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

