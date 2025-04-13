EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,108 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.3 %

EME stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

