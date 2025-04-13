Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 195,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 173,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

