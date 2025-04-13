Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Energy Transfer worth $72,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

