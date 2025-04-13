Entruity Wealth LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.9% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

