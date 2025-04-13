Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $118,605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $50,364,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 215,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.44. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

