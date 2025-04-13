Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,149 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $76,682.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,560,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,145,838.83. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,339 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $160,285.59.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $112,595.07.

On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $98,436.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 919.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 838.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

