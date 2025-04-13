Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE EL opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

