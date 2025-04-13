Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.01 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 37.12 ($0.49). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 37.58 ($0.49), with a volume of 18,782 shares trading hands.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.18. The company has a market cap of £33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

