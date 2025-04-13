F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Pure Storage by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 187,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after buying an additional 1,730,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $41.03 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.98, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.