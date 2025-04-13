F M Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vertex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

