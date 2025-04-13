F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $160.17 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.79 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

