Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 15,260 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

