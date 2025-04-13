Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 17,438 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

