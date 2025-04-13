Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,537 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.