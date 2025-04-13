Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

