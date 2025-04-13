Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,163,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after acquiring an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

