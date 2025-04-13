Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Construction Partners worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.