Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 6,935.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of OLO worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OLO by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,449 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 485,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

