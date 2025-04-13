Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702,631 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

