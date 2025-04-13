Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Financial Contrast

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and Ferrari”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 0.79 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -0.76 Ferrari $6.68 billion 15.56 $1.65 billion $9.15 46.84

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ferrari 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 493.22%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $486.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% Ferrari 22.81% 46.69% 17.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Lotus Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

