Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $409.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

